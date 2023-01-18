Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Renée Hutchins, University of Maryland Carey School of Law

By: Special to The Daily Record Sloane Brown January 18, 2023

Renée Hutchins, dean of the University of Maryland Carey School of Law, joins Sloane Brown to talk about why she returned to take over that role, why she is so passionate about the field of law, and what her professional – and personal – goals are these days.

This item is part of The Daily Record’s video series, Off the Record with Sloane Brown.

 


