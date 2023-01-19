Arcland Property opens Class A storage facility in Randallstown

Arcland Property Company, a developer and owner of self storage in the mid-Atlantic region, has brought another Class A self-storage facility to Maryland.

Located in Randallstown at 9127 Liberty Road, the facility sits across from Walgreens drug store and encompasses 110,000 square feet with 825 units. It will be managed by Self Storage Plus, marking the 31st property in Maryland for the property management platform.

Within a mile of two shopping centers, the facility boasts visibility from 30,000 cars a day.

The development consists of two bi-level buildings that offer modern amenities including climate-controlled space, an array of security measures and the convenience of ground-level access, with 95 drive-up units and 48 secure storage spaces for RV, boat, and car parking.