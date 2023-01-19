Michael Rider and Don Bass | Dembo Jones

Dembo Jones added Michael Rider and Don Bass to its professional staff.

Rider is a tax manager at Dembo Jones who joined the firm with more than 36 years of accounting experience. He was most recently with the accounting firm RKL and previously with Rotz & Stonesifer, which merged with RKL. He received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

A senior audit associate, Bass comes to Dembo Jones from Lombardo Ayers and Co. in Annapolis. He received his Bachelor of Science in business studies and his Master of Science in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.