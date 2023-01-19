Moore’s first day: New Cabinet department, abortion access funds, ethics rules

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Wes Moore started his first full day in office creating a new Cabinet position, establishing a set of ethics standards for his administration and releasing more than $60 million in funds that includes money to expand access to abortion procedures.

Moore, in the first of four meetings with the news media, signed a series of executive orders. One of those orders creates the Department of Service and Civic Innovation — a new Cabinet position. Moore did not discuss funding for the new department or name a secretary. It is believed the new department will subsume some existing agencies within state government.

In order to make the department a permanent part of state government, Moore will have to seek legislative approval. The General Assembly has 50 days to approve or disapprove the request.

Moore also announced the release of more than $60 million in funding in the current budget.

The biggest chunk, about $47 million, is earmarked for the state’s nascent recreational cannabis industry, including training for budding entrepreneurs, especially minorities who have been disproportionately impacted by drug enforcement and arrests.

Moore also announced the release of $3.9 million withheld by Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan that would be used to train additional health care workers to provide abortion services.

Other funds released will focus on greenhouse gas reduction, a fund for green energy entrepreneurs and expanding renewable energy sources for multifamily housing units.

Moore also signed an executive order laying out ethics standards for the executive branch. The governor did not discuss details of those standards, saying they would be available when his executive order is released publicly.

