The entire defense team representing former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has asked to withdraw from her federal perjury and mortgage fraud case.

The filing late Thursday came after Mosby’s lead defense attorney, A. Scott Bolden, was threatened with criminal contempt for his behavior while handling the case.

The members of his law firm, Reed Smith, who are part of Mosby’s defense all asked to withdraw because of a conflict caused by the possibility of a contempt finding against Bolden.

“Due to the Court’s ruling, counsel believes that Mr. Bolden, (and three other lawyers from the same firm) have a conflict, may represent Ms. Mosby no further, and must immediately move to withdraw from this matter,” the lawyers wrote in their motion.

Mosby’s other two lawyers, Lucius Outlaw and Gary Proctor, also asked to withdraw. Outlaw said his duties as a full-time law professor “preclude him from serving as lead counsel in this matter.” Proctor also cited teaching obligations and said his other commitments prevent him from becoming lead counsel.

The team has contacted Federal Public Defender Jim Wyda, who said the public defender’s office is available if appointed to serve as Mosby’s counsel moving forward.

Reached by phone Thursday, Wyda declined to comment.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, who is overseeing the case, will have to decide whether to approve the defense team’s request to leave the case. She will also have to assess whether a public defender gets appointed based on Mosby’s financial situation.

The defense lawyers asked that all of the pending deadlines in the case be placed on hold until new counsel can enter an appearance.

Mosby is aware of the request and agrees the defense team should withdraw, according to the motion. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mosby is accused of lying about suffering a pandemic-related hardship to withdraw a total of $90,000 from her city retirement account in 2020. Federal prosecutors say Mosby didn’t qualify for the withdrawal because she didn’t lose income or experience a financial loss related to the pandemic.

Mosby put the money toward down payments on two Florida vacation homes, according to the indictment. She is also accused of failing to disclose a $45,000 IRS lien, lying about the source of a $5,000 “gift” from her husband, and making other false statements when she applied for mortgages on the Florida properties.

Bolden, her lawyer, is now also facing the possibility of criminal penalties. Griggsby gave Bolden until Jan. 31 to explain why he should not be held in criminal contempt, referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore for potential prosecution, or removed from admission to the district court in Maryland.

Griggsby said Bolden violated local court rules on multiple occasions, including at a news conference he held outside the courthouse in September, after Mosby’s trial was postponed for a second time.

Bolden said at the news conference that state and federal employees and African American politicians like Mosby were at risk of being targeted for prosecution if they withdrew money from their retirement accounts under emergency pandemic rules. Bolden also used a profanity to describe the government’s arguments.

The judge said Bolden also violated the rules in a Sept. 29 filing that quoted from confidential juror questionnaires to argue that potential jurors were biased against Mosby. Griggsby immediately ordered the filing stricken on Sept. 30 and demanded that Bolden explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt for including the private information.

Bolden also submitted that filing without the signature of any Maryland defense counsel, Griggsby said Tuesday, in another violation of local rules. Although Mosby had lawyers who were based in Maryland, they did not sign onto the motion.

Griggsby gave Bolden notice that he faced possible criminal penalties at a hearing this week on pending motions in Mosby’s case. The notice was intended to give Bolden due process so that he can seek counsel and defend himself in court.