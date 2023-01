ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE

AV rated small boutique insurance defense firm located in metropolitan Baltimore seeks associate with 0-2 years experience. Judicial law clerks preferred. This is a new position with a career opportunity with a well established defense firm.

Please send resume, law school transcript and 3 references to

[email protected]

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.