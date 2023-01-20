IonQ to open nation’s first quantum computing manufacturing facility in Seattle

IonQ Inc., the College Park-based quantum computing company, Friday announced plans to open the first known dedicated quantum computing manufacturing facility in the U.S., located in the Seattle suburbs.

The new facility will house IonQ’s growing R&D and manufacturing teams, as they develop systems to meet continued customer demand. With public support from U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington) — an early proponent of the CHIPS and Science Act — and Rep. Suzan DelBene, U.S. representative from Washington’s 1st congressional district, the announcement is part of IonQ’s broader intent to invest $1 billion through expansion in the Pacific Northwest over the next 10 years.

The 65,000-square-foot facility is located in Bothell, Washington, home to regional tech and pharma enterprises such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Panasonic and Seattle Genetics, as well as the University of Washington.

The new location will house IonQ’s second quantum data center and be the primary production engineering location for IonQ in North America. IonQ plans to add thousands of new jobs and opportunities to the region over the coming years.

IonQ Vice President of Product Engineering Dave Mehuys, who joined IonQ in March 2022 from a senior leadership role at Psiquantum, will oversee the build out of the new facility. Mehuys has over two decades of experience managing systems hardware engineering, module component engineering, customer service and manufacturing operations.

The announcement is the latest in a series of developments for IonQ in the Pacific Northwest. In 2022, IonQ and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) announced that their public-private partnership had yielded a sustainable and robust supply of barium qubits for IonQ’s next generation of barium-based quantum computers. Additionally, IonQ’s quantum systems are available on the two major cloud platforms from the region — Amazon Braket and Azure Quantum.