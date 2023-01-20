Md. Judiciary seeks 6.1% budget boost in fiscal 2024

The Maryland Judiciary seeks $759 million in fiscal year 2024 – a 6.1% increase from the $715.2 million appropriated for the judicial branch this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The budget request includes $670.6 million from the state’s general fund, a 5.2% increase from the $637.7 million appropriation for the current year.

Nearly all of the Judiciary’s proposed increase from the general fund is attributable to a requested $32.8 million increase in salaries, wages and fringe benefits. The budget request calls for an increase in authorized positions, to 4,159 from 4,143.75.

The Administrative Office of the Courts’ budget would drop to $120.2 million from $124.1 million this fiscal year, for which office had received a $17.4 million boost as the Judiciary sought to maintain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader is expected to defend the Judiciary’s request at hearings in coming weeks before subcommittees of the Senate Budget & Taxation and House Appropriations committees.

“Although the recent past has been challenging, the Maryland Judiciary remains a national model for implementing creative ways to continue to serve the public,” Fader wrote in a letter to committee leaders last month.

“Innovative remote technologies were used to continue to move cases,” Fader added. “They also allowed the resolution of cases through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR); problem-solving courts to continue to support our most vulnerable Marylanders; and civil legal assistance to continue to be provided to self-represented litigants. I am proud of the accomplishments from all levels of the courts and our talented staff, which remains committed to serving the people of Maryland.”

The Judiciary’s budget request is independent of the budget Gov. Wes Moore proposed Friday for executive branch agencies in fiscal 2024, which begins July 1. The Maryland Constitution bars the governor from altering the Judiciary’s proposed budget – but the General Assembly can.

Under the Judiciary’s funding request, the Supreme Court’s budget for next fiscal year would increase to $15.8 million from $14.6 this year. The high court received $14.2 million in fiscal 2022.

The state’s intermediate court, the Appellate Court, would have its budget increase to $15.9 million from $14.9 million this fiscal year. The Appellate Court received $14.1 million in fiscal 2022.

Baltimore and Maryland’s 23 counties pay to maintain circuit courts but not the judges’ and clerks’ offices in their jurisdictions. The Judiciary’s fiscal 2024 budget would provide $81.4 million for the salaries, wages and fringe benefits of the circuit court judges and their staff, a $4.3 million increase from this year.

The proposed budget would also provide $160.9 million to the clerks’ offices at the circuit courts, a $10.1 million increase from this year’s figure of $150.8 million.

The number of authorized positions in the clerks’ offices would rise to 1,507 from 1,505.

The Maryland District Courts’ budget would rise $14.6 million, to $250.2 million from $235.6 million this fiscal year. The number of authorized positions would rise to 1,628 from 1,621.

Judicial salaries are set by statute.

Fader is paid $225,433, while the six other Supreme Court justices are each paid $206,433.

Appellate Court Chief Judge E. Gregory Wells is paid $196,633, while the 14 other Appellate Court judges are each paid $193,633.

Circuit Court judges are paid $184,433.

District Court Chief Judge John P. Morrissey is paid $193,633, while other District Court judges each receive $171,333.