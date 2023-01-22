Carly Johnson, Rich Toomey and Jessica Lopez | Ellin & Tucker

Carly Johnson, Rich Toomey and Jessica Lopez were all named principal at Ellin & Tucker.

Johnson spent the entirety of her professional career with Ellin & Tucker, joining the firm’s audit and accounting practice in 2011. She provides services to various privately held businesses, but her primary focus is clients in the not-for-profit industry, specifically independent schools. Her advancement and success in the firm’s audit and accounting department over the past decade is a testament to the relationships she has nurtured and built with the firm’s clients.

Toomey joined the firm in 2016. He offers an exceptionally high level of expertise and in-depth industry knowledge suited for several of the firm’s most influential privately held business and private wealth clients. He has progressed as a natural leader within the tax department, providing excellent client service and providing knowledgeable resources for his clients, peers and colleagues. Toomey believes that the firm’s support and encouragement were key factors in him reaching this career milestone.

Lopez joined the mid-Atlantic accounting firm’s tax team in 2015 and has become an integral part of the practice, serving as the firm’s state and local tax (SALT) expert. In this role, she provides insights to clients across multiple industries, while navigating specific state and local tax requirements. One of the things about the new leadership role that Jessica is most excited about is the opportunity to mentor others.