Christi Swanson | Annapolis Town Center

Annapolis Town Center named Christi Swanson as its next general manager.

Swanson will manage all aspects of Annapolis Town Center, including marketing, operations, business development, events and property upgrades.

Swanson is a retail industry expert with almost 20 years of experience holding various roles in guest experience, marketing and property management. Her expertise is helping emerging retailers find their footing and flourish within their target customer base.

In 2012, Swanson was featured in What’s Up Annapolis as a person to watch for her ability to create a “pulse of retail business and work tirelessly to keep that pulse pumping.” Swanson also recently appeared on WBFF-TV this past December introducing holiday events at Annapolis Town Center.