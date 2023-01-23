John V. Sunder | Miles & Stockbridge

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2023

John V. Sunder has Miles & Stockbridge’s Baltimore office as a principal in the Corporate & Securities Practice Group.

Sunder has more than a decade of experience serving a variety of business clients with an emphasis on providing corporate finance counsel that empowers lenders and borrowers to reach their financial goals.

At Miles & Stockbridge, Sunder will continue to represent corporate borrowers, private equity firms, portfolio companies, agent banks, financial institutions and specialty lenders in structuring and negotiating all types of debt facilities across industries, with particular experience in the restaurant, retail, manufacturing, industrial, government contracting and health care sectors.

Sunder joins Miles & Stockbridge from Venable LLP.

