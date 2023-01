Duane Morris LLP has appointed Michael C. Hardy managing partner of its Baltimore office.

Hardy succeeds Rob Hopkins, who served in that role since 2015 and will be maintaining his practice with the firm.

Hardy is a partner in Duane Morris’ Corporate Practice Group and is a member of the firm’s governing partners board. He leads the firm’s private equity initiative as co-chair of the firm’s Private Equity Division and is team lead of the firmwide Private Equity Industry Group.