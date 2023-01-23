Philanthropists donate record $3M to The Arc Northern Chesapeake

Philanthropists Anna and James Lambdin named The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region (The Arc NCR) the beneficiary of a $3 million endowment gift for the organization’s Family Support Services program, the largest planned gift given to the organization.

With the gift, the organization announced its Family Support Services program will be renamed The Anna and James Lambdin Family Support Institute. The gift will support the organization in offering Services designed to help families and individuals to learn how to navigate and access needed services, a resource guide and lending library, Camp Sp’Arc, an inclusive summer camp; networking opportunities and caregiver and support training.

As residents of Fair Hill in Cecil County, the Lambdins have a more than two-decade history of supporting The Arc NCR.

Anna Lambdin, a full-time community volunteer, was previously employed with The Arc NCR in the development department. She initiated and launched the annual After d’Arc Gala, the agency’s annual fundraiser.

Jim Lambdin previously served on The Arc NCR Foundation Board. He is president and CEO of the Lambdin Development Company, a commercial and residential real estate development firm in Harford and Cecil counties. His company helped with the development of The Arc NCR headquarters building and surrounding properties.