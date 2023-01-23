Techstars Equitech Accelerator chooses 3 Baltimore companies

Techstars Equitech Accelerator announced 10 early-stage companies were selected to participate in a three-month immersive accelerator program, marking the second startup class spanning verticals and industries with emerging tech solutions.

The cohort includes three Baltimore firms and seven others headquartered nationwide. Each company founder will benefit from access to capital, business development and high-tier mentorship.

Parallel with Techstars’ global ethos, the accelerator will foster high-growth startups that are grounded in the values of diversity, led by founders from underestimated communities, or developing technologies that increase access and equity. The program boasts a wealth of global success from startups who have experienced the definitive model that redefines equity, access, and belonging across tech startups and non-tech scaleups.

Led by Managing Director Adam Phillips, who brings legal, business and deep-knowledge investment experience, the accelerator is a collaboration between Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, and UpSurge Baltimore, an organization that envisions building the country’s first Equitech city while cultivating a tech-for-all ecosystem in Baltimore.

Mentorship is a distinguishing value of the program. Individuals with deep, industry investment or entrepreneurship experience such as Delali Dzirasa, founder/CEO of Fearless and Christy Wyskiel, executive director of Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures are among the expanding Baltimore network that will serve this year’s cohort.

Throughout the 13-week program, Techstars Equitech Accelerator will be focused on the needs of a diverse company portfolio and the significant mentors who will help accelerate each founder’s business success. The program will culminate on April 6, 2023 with “Demo Day,” a public showcase attended by potential investors, stakeholders and community members.

The Techstars Equitech Class of 2023 includes: