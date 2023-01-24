Asma Naeem | Baltimore Museum of Art

The Baltimore Museum of Art’s (BMA) Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Asma Naeem as the museum’s new director following a 10-month international search.

Naeem has served as the BMA’s Interim Co-Director, alongside Christine Dietze, since June 2022, and as the museum’s Eddie C. and C. Sylvia Brown Chief Curator since 2018. She is widely recognized for her advocacy of women and underrecognized artists, for her scholarship in contemporary and American art, and for her vision and work in collections diversification.

Naeem succeeds Christopher Bedford, who served as director from 2016 until 2022. Naeem will begin in her new role as the BMA’s Dorothy Wagner Wallis Director on February 1, 2023, becoming the first person of color to lead the institution.

Naeem will be the 11th director of the BMA.