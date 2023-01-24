Carla N. Murphy and Conrad W. Deitrick | Baker Donelson

Baker Donelson has added two attorneys to its Baltimore office: Carla N. Murphy, who joins as a shareholder in the firm’s Labor & Employment Group, and Conrad W. Deitrick, who joins as of counsel in the firm’s Tax Group.

Murphy, who focuses on employment law and litigation, advises employers in various industries, including health care, maritime, financial services, and real estate and development. Her practice encompasses matters concerning hiring, wage-and-hour issues, disciplinary action, due diligence reviews, family and medical leave laws, disability accommodation laws, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, termination, competition, privacy, and other business-related torts. As a former part-time hearing officer for the Baltimore City Civil Service Commission, Ms. Murphy presided over disciplinary and post-termination cases. She is also the author of the Maryland Employment Law Forms and Practice Manual. Murphy received her Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from Lafayette College. Most recently a partner at Duane Morris, LLP, she also was previously in private practice with the firm of Ober, Kaler, Grimes, and Shriver, which merged with Baker Donelson in 2017.

Deitrick’s practice includes advising clients with respect to their wills and trusts; estate and trust administration; estate, gift, income, and generation-skipping transfer tax matters; resolution of estate and trust controversies; and closely held business planning. He works with clients, co-counsel, financial advisers, and accountants on complex transactions and family settlements involving trusts, closely held business entities and real estate holdings. Mr. Deitrick also advises clients in the administration of large and small probate estates, including post-death estate planning in a changing tax environment. He also advises tax-exempt organizations, including private foundations and public charities and especially organizations connected with the arts, on formation, tax and organizational matters. Deitrick, who most recently was a trusts and estates attorney at DLA Piper, received his Juris Doctor from the Georgetown University Law Center and his Bachelor of Arts from Flagler College. Prior to his career as an attorney, Deitrick served in the Army National Guard as an Infantryman (E-4).