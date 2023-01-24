Dr. Caleb Madden Consenstein and Ebony Hollins | Chestertown Health Center

Choptank Community Health System’s Chestertown Health Center welcomed Family Medicine Physician Caleb Madden Consenstein, MD, MPH, and Family Nurse Practitioner Ebony Hollins, MSN, CRNP, AAHIVS to the medical practice.

Consenstein’s experience includes treating patients in rural clinical care settings and working in a comprehensive psychiatric emergency program. He has served on the Latino Medical Student Association’s (LMSA) Northeast Regional Executive Board and as co-president of LMSA’s SUNY Upstate Chapter.

Consenstein has a medical degree and a Master of Public Health from the State University of New York-Upstate School of Medicine. He holds a Master of Arts in medical sciences from the Division of Graduate Medical Sciences of the Boston University School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Arts in neuroscience from Middlebury College.

Hollins specializes in chronic illness prevention and management and providing care to HIV and HCV patients. Hollins holds a Master of Science in nursing from Frontier Nursing University with experience in primary care, infectious disease, medication-assisted treatment services and outpatient substance abuse care.

She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the American Nurses Association – New York, the American Academy of HIV Medicine, and Sigma Theta Tau – Pi Chi Chapter.