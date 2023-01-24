Moore announces transit veteran Wiedefeld as new transportation chief

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Tuesday tapped Paul Wiedefeld to lead the state’s transportation department, calling him “the transportation leader we need in this moment.”

Wiedefeld emerged as a leading contender for the job last week. The Baltimore native and Towson resident is not unfamiliar with the state or its transportation agency.

Moore has made transportation and resurrecting the Red Line light-rail project top priorities during the campaign and his young administration. Wiedefeld becomes Moore’s signature appointment and a standard bearer for those efforts. The former head of the Maryland Aviation Administration and Maryland’s mass transit system also comes with his share of baggage.

Wiedefeld, if confirmed by the Senate, takes over an agency in transition. Former Gov. Larry Hogan focused on roads and bridges. Moore wants to flip the script, looking more at public transportation through a lens of social equity and ensuring access to better-paying jobs. The department also must deal with ongoing delays of the Purple Line, proposals to build a new span across the Chesapeake Bay, toll lane expansions of the Capital Beltway and a controversial concessions contract at BWI Thurgood Marshall International Airport.

From 2007-2009, Wiedefeld served as administrator of the Maryland Transit Authority. He also twice led the Maryland Aviation Administration, from 2002-2005 and again from 2009-2015.

Following the election of Hogan, Wiedefeld took over as general manager and chief executive officer of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Wiedefeld’s time there was marked by clashes with Hogan and his transportation secretary — the state sends millions to the Metro system — as well as concerns about how the third-largest subway system in the nation was run.

In 2022, Wiedefeld announced his retirement. He then left the agency 45 days early following the release of a scathing report that highlighted safety concerns at the Metro system.

Those concerns surfaced again earlier this year when a federal oversight panel raised concerns about safety and lack of training at Metro, some of which dated back to Wiedefeld’s time leading the agency.

Wiedefeld, as transportation secretary, would return to the Washington Metro board that once hired him to lead that agency.

The new governor has made transportation one of his top priorities. He has included additional funding for transportation projects and said he would give his new secretary some flexibility.

In his budget announced Friday, Moore earmarked $500 million in cash for the department. The money would go to as yet undesignated projects.

