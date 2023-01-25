ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office is seeking applications for both experienced and entry level Assistant State’s Attorney positions. All candidates must be a member in good standing with the Maryland Bar and have solid academic credentials.

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, list of references, and salary requirements via email to Executive Paralegal, Jennifer Smith at

[email protected]

