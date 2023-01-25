Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs January 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office is seeking applications for both experienced and entry level Assistant State’s Attorney positions. All candidates must be a member in good standing with the Maryland Bar and have solid academic credentials.

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, list of references, and salary requirements via email to Executive Paralegal, Jennifer Smith at

[email protected]

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo