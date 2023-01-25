Baltimore County industrial storage facilities go to Texas buyer

Triten Real Estate Partners, a Houston-based commercial developer and management firm with a focus on Industrial Service Facilities (ISF) and Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS), acquired two infill, industrial outdoor storage properties in Baltimore County.

Danny Coffman, principal at Triten Real Estate Partners and manager of the company’s Baltimore office, sourced both properties off-market through a standing relationship with Greenspring Realty Partners.

The properties, 1205 68th St. in Rosedale and 11235-11239 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh, are centrally located in the Mid-Atlantic and provide users with a 15-minute or six-mile drive to the Port of Baltimore, Tradepoint Atlantic and downtown Baltimore and have easy access to Interstates 95, 895, 70 and 83.

1205 68th St. is zoned heavy industrial and operates as a truck terminal and freight facility. Philadelphia Road, also zoned heavy industrial with a special use permit for the dismantling and storage of vehicles, operates as an outside storage facility and is 50% occupied with 7 acres available for lease. Properties zoned heavy industrial with proximity to the Seagirt Terminal are hard to come by and highly sought after.

With more than 3.4 million square feet of industrial warehouse space currently under construction and the exponential growth and demand of trucking, logistics, and intermodal users, Baltimore continues to be one of the fastest-growing industrial markets in the U.S. and Triten continues to work diligently on growing their portfolio as this demand increases. Triten’s total portfolio stretches across 11 tier one markets in the U.S. with over more than 50 sites in the portfolio.