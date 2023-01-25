CHARLES EDWIN PROCTOR, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Restitution

In 2008, after pleading guilty to first-and-second-degree assault in the Circuit Court for Charles County, Maryland, Charles Edwin Proctor, Jr., appellant, was sentenced to 11½ years of active incarceration and to five years’ probation with the understanding that the State would submit a proposed order for restitution as a condition of Mr. Proctor’s probation. The State, however, failed to submit the order for restitution until seven-and-a-half months after Mr. Proctor’s probation expired.

