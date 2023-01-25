Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DONNA CARTER, ET AL. v. NEPALI AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER OF BALTIMORE

By: Unreported Opinions January 25, 2023

Zoning — Special exception — House of worship

This appeal arises out of a decision by the Circuit Court for Baltimore County affirming a decision of the Baltimore County Board of Appeals that granted a special exception use petition with conditions. The case began when Nepali American Cultural Center (“NACC”), appellee, filed a petition for a special exception pursuant to the Baltimore County Zoning Regulations for the purpose of allowing a church or other building for religious worship on property located at 12331 Harford Road in Baltimore County (“the Property”).

