DONNA CARTER, ET AL. v. NEPALI AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER OF BALTIMORE

Zoning — Special exception — House of worship

This appeal arises out of a decision by the Circuit Court for Baltimore County affirming a decision of the Baltimore County Board of Appeals that granted a special exception use petition with conditions. The case began when Nepali American Cultural Center (“NACC”), appellee, filed a petition for a special exception pursuant to the Baltimore County Zoning Regulations for the purpose of allowing a church or other building for religious worship on property located at 12331 Harford Road in Baltimore County (“the Property”).

