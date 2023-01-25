Greg Tselikis, Ryan Frank and Robert Patrick | SC&H Group

SC&H Group promoted Greg Tselikis, Ryan Frank and Robert Patrick to the position of director.

Tselikis is a director in SC&H Group’s Technology Advisory practice, where he helps clients to develop clear IT strategies that reduce risk and improve outcomes. With more than 14 years of experience, Tselikis identifies opportunities to reduce cost, increase IT customer service abilities, and create operational efficiencies. In addition, he conducts due diligence IT reviews for business acquisitions and serves as a consulting expert in legal matters ranging from technology patent litigation to business disputes. He holds a Bachelor of Science in network security from Capitol Technology University.

Frank is a director and senior financial adviser on the SC&H Financial Advisers team. With more than a decade of experience, Frank specializes in solving problems for clients and developing defined financial plans. Dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs grow and protect their wealth, he has advised clients on an array of complex financial planning issues, including business successions, liquidity event planning and management, estate planning and charitable and philanthropic giving. A graduate of the Patterson School of Accountancy at the University of Mississippi, he also maintains his Series 65 license and is a registered investment adviser representative. He is also an enrolled life and health insurance agent.

Patrick joined the firm in 2020 bringing more than 25 years of accounting, financial and business consulting experience from numerous fiduciary roles including CRO/restructuring manager, post-confirmation plan administrator, litigation trustee and chief liquidation officer. As the Managing director of SC&H Group’s Corporate Restructuring practice, he advises distressed companies through complex corporate restructurings, both in and out-of-court, with advance expertise in financial analysis, fraud investigation, and litigation support services. Patrick received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Baltimore and is a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). He serves on the executive board of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and is chair of its global chapter Presidents’ Council and Chairperson of the Chesapeake chapter. He is also a contributing member of the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI).