Baltimore County library foundation honors longtime director with memorial scholarship

The Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library announced Wednesday the creation of the Charlie Robinson Endowed Master of Library Science (MLS) Memorial Scholarship, honoring longtime Baltimore County Public Library Director Charles Robinson.

This renewable annual scholarship supports one Maryland resident pursuing an MLS or MLIS. The student must plan to work in a public library upon degree completion.

Robinson was the director of Baltimore County Public Library for more than 30 years, applying his philosophy of “give ’em what they want.”

Robinson began his professional career in 1953 at the Free Library of Philadelphia before moving to Baltimore County, where he joined the staff of the Baltimore County Public Library as the assistant county librarian on Jan. 12, 1959. When director Richard D. Minnich died suddenly in 1963, the Board of Library Trustees named Robinson the director. He oversaw the openings of nine branches, as well as several mini-libraries.