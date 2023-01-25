MICHAEL WALLMAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Particularity of search warrant

Appellant, Michael Wallman, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Howard County on charges of possession of child pornography. Howard County Police, in December 2017, received a cyber tip reporting that files containing sexually explicit material of children were uploaded to a Dropbox account connected to Appellant. In 2020, the police obtained search warrants and executed them on Appellant’s residence. His computer and hard drive were seized, and a forensic examination revealed hundreds of files and videos of child pornography. Appellant filed a motion to suppress the materials seized, which was denied.

