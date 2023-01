Contracts — Maryland Consumer Protection Act — Breach of implied warranty

This appeal arises from the sale of a used 2018 Kia Sedona automobile (“minivan”). Appellant, Rich Morton’s Glen Burnie Lincoln Mercury, LLC (“Rich Morton”), sold the minivan to Appellee, Jamila Williams-Moore (“Ms. WilliamsMoore”), after representing that it had “reconditioned” the minivan and could completely remove the odor Ms. Williams-Moore and her husband smelled in the minivan before Ms. Williams-Moore purchased it.

