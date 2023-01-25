SUSAN MAHARAJ, et al. v. SMITH BALLOONING, LLC, et al.

Torts — Invasion of privacy — Injunctive relief

Appellants, Susan Maharaj and Erich Blatter, filed suit in the Circuit Court for Frederick County against appellees, Smith Ballooning, LLC, Patrick Smith, Meagan Smith, and Kevin Smith; Barbara and Luke Galant; Thomas Barse and Carolann McConaughy, d/b/a Milkhouse Brewery at Stillpoint Farm (collectively, “Milkhouse Brewery”); and Berrywine Plantations, Inc. Appellants’ operative complaint alleged that appellees committed, or aided others in committing, various torts against appellants related to the flying of hot air balloons over or near appellants’ home.

