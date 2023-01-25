Tamara Arnold and Sarah Flammang | Baltimore Corps

Tamara Arnold was promoted to executive director of Baltimore Corps and Sarah Flammang was named interim president and CEO of City Corps.

Both Arnold and Flammang began their new roles on Jan. 18.

The change in leadership marks the first time new leaders are at the helm in Baltimore Corps’ near 10-year history. Founding president and CEO Fagan Harris stepped down from his role to serve as the chief of staff for Gov. Wes Moore.

As executive director of Baltimore Corps, Arnold will oversee the strategic direction and day-to-day leadership of the organization’s programs in Baltimore. She will partner closely with Flammang, who as interim president and CEO of City Corps, will be responsible for growing and guiding the organization’s national expansion. The board of directors will conduct a national search for the City Corps CEO position in the coming months.

Arnold began her career as an educator and trainer and is an alumna of AmeriCorps’ Teach for America program. Upon joining Baltimore Corps in 2017 as program manager of the Baltimore Corps Fellowship Program, she led the development of a program curriculum that centered on leadership and community development, collective impact, and race and equity in Baltimore City.

In 2019, Arnold was promoted to director of programs and most recently served as the organization’s chief of staff. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in History and Women’s Studies from the University of Maryland.

In 2020, Arnold completed the American Express Leadership Academy’s Social Impact Leadership program.

Since joining Baltimore Corps in 2015, Flammang has held several roles in her eight-year tenure. In 2019, she was promoted to vice president of Partnerships and Special Initiatives and is the architect of Baltimore Corps’ national expansion.

Prior to Baltimore Corps, she led the Alternative Breaks program for the Johns Hopkins Center for Social Concern. Flammang began her career as a geologist and holds a bachelor’s degree in Geoscience from Denison University.

In 2014, she earned an MBA from The Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and a focus on Business with Humanity in Mind.