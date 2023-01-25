Taylor Deer | Waranch & Brown

Waranch & Brown LLC expanded its trial team with the hire of Taylor Deer as a trial attorney.

Deer will defend medical malpractice cases, as well as represent health care providers in professional licensing matters, on behalf of the firm’s physician and health care clients.

Prior to joining Waranch & Brown, Deer served as a law clerk for Judge Julie L. Glass of the Circuit Court for Baltimore County.

Deer received her law degree – she graduated Cum Laude – from the University of Baltimore School of Law, in May of 2020. There she served as the Student Bar Association Secretary and President of Phi Alpha Delta.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree in television journalism with a minor in business administration from West Virginia University.