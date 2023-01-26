Copa Airlines adds BWI to North American route schedule

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, S.A. and a member of the global Star Alliance airline network, Thursday announced the launch of its new service from its Hub of the Americas in Panama City, Panama to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, beginning June 28.

The launch of the new adds to Copa’s continuous expansion of its network of routes in North America. Baltimore joins 13 other destinations already in operation by the airline in the United States, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Washington and Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, Florida.

The new route will begin with four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, departing Panama at 9:07 a.m. (local time) and arriving at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Baltimore at 3:07 p.m. (local time). The return flight will operate on the same days, departing Baltimore at 4:22 p.m. (local time) and arriving back in Panama at 8:22 p.m. (local time).

In addition to Baltimore, Copa Airlines will launch a new route in South America starting June 27, connecting Panama to the city of Manta, Ecuador. Copa will become the only airline to offer international connectivity to the city known as the “Gateway to the Pacific,” a destination offering attractive beaches and gastronomy as well as exports and imports due to its position as the second tourism and fishing port in Ecuador (after Guayaquil).

The new destination will be the airlines’ third operation in Ecuador, followed by Guayaquil and Quito, offering connectivity to the city of Manta residents in the Manabi Province, and passengers from this important region.

Copa Airlines has operated for 75 years in Latin America, establishing the Hub of the Americas in Panama City as the continent’s leading airline hub. It has one of the industry’s most modern fleets of Boeing 737-800 NG and Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft, serving countries across North, Central and South America and the Caribbean and consistently delivers an on-time performance of above 90%.