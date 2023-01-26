Museum group honors Baltimore-based Mueller Associates

The International Association of Museum Facility Administrators (IAMFA) has presented Mueller Associates, a Baltimore-based mechanical/electrical engineering firm, with its 2022 Diplomat Award. The award recognizes enterprises whose support has significantly advanced IAMFA’s mission with exceptional efforts to provide outreach, innovation, and external critical to our success as an organization.

Mueller is an IAMFA founding sponsor. The firm has provided expertise to museums and other cultural institutions throughout the mid-Atlantic for more than half a century, serving more than 45 clients in the museum field since its founding in 1966. Clients include the Smithsonian Institution, the National Gallery of Art, the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, the Walters Art Museum, the Glenstone Museum, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and many others.

Notable museum and cultural projects include the $1 billion modernization of the National Air and Space Museum, the renovation of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, the restoration of the historic Bird House at the Smithsonian National Zoo, and ongoing improvements at Dumbarton Oaks Research Library, all in Washington.

Other recent projects include the renovation and expansion of the Muskegon Museum of Art in Michigan; the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton, Va.; and the Center for the Study of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs and the Center for Matisse Studies at the Baltimore Museum of Art.