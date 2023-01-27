Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan | Harford Financial Group

Adam Freeland, CFP, managing principal of Harford Financial Group, and Melissa Mullan, CFP, investment adviser representative, were named to the inaugural Circle of Excellence by the organization’s financial solutions firm, Cambridge Investment Research Inc.

As a financial professional to qualify for this honor, Freeland and Mullan have demonstrated their dedication to serving the needs of clients while maintaining an independent, service-driven mindset.

The new Circle of Excellence distinction provides opportunities for financial professionals to meet other leaders in their field, gain exposure to new perspectives and continue to hone their professional skills and talents.

This honor denotes the highest level of achievement among Cambridge independent financial professionals. It recognizes those who have shown strong leadership in their field, while helping to fulfill Cambridge’s purpose to make a difference in the lives of its financial professionals, their clients and its associates.

Circle of Excellence qualifiers will gather Feb. 5-8 in Boca Raton, Florida, joined by members of Cambridge’s senior leadership team. The multi-day event will include networking sessions, industry speakers and roundtable discussions.