Ellington E. Churchill Jr. | Lewis Contractors

Lewis Contractors announces the return of Ellington E. Churchill Jr. to serve as vice president for administration.

In this position, he will oversee employee recruitment and retention, company training and mentorship programs, innovation and performance improvement, as well as act as a strategic leader for business development.

Churchill previously served from 2016 to 2023 as an appointee to the Hogan administration, first as the Deputy Secretary for the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, and then as Secretary of the Maryland Department of General Services for more than six years.

During his time as secretary, Churchill led the agency through a series of strategic transformations to improve operating efficiency with an emphasis on fiscal responsibility, economic development, and government reform. He succeeded in bringing together a siloed and disparate, yet diverse and highly skilled, workforce to form a cohesive team to deploy critical state services that were recognized nationally.

Churchill has been a reoccurring figure at Lewis Contractors for nearly two decades. He first joined Lewis Contractors directly from college in 1994 as an assistant project manager. Matriculating to the position of project manager, Churchill led a number of significant projects in Baltimore City, ending his first term with the restoration of America’s first Catholic Cathedral, the Baltimore Basilica. He returned to Lewis Contractors in 2011 as the Director of Business Development before being appointed by Governor Hogan in 2016.

Churchill holds a Bachelor of Architecture and a Master of Science in construction management from Virginia Tech. In addition, Churchill is a Leadership Maryland alumnus and was recognized by his government peers with the National Ray Walton Leadership award. Churchill is a lifelong Maryland resident who resides in Anne Arundel County with his wife and two children.