IN RE GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES, INC., ET AL.

Administrative law — Edible cannabis distribution — Substantial evidence

Before a licensed cannabis processor may produce and distribute edible cannabis products in Maryland, it must obtain approval for its product from the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission. In January 2021, Green Thumb Industries, Inc. and Chesapeake Alternatives, LLC (collectively “GTI”) submitted and obtained approval from the Commission to produce cannabis-infused chocolate bars (the “Bar”). In April 2021, the Commission promulgated regulations governing edible cannabis products (the “Edible Regulations”) and learned shortly after that the Bars, which were out in stores, might not comply. Commission staff confirmed that the Bars violated the Edibles Regulations and instructed GTI to cease production of the Bars, although it allowed GTI to exhaust its then-existing inventory.

