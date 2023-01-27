UM School of Nursing named Top 5 online program by US News

The University of Maryland School of Nursing’s (UMSON) online graduate programs ranked among the best in the nation, according to rankings released by U.S. News and World Report.

UMSON ranked in the top five programs nationwide among public schools of nursing in the Nursing Administration/Leadership Programs category at No. 2 in the Nursing Education Programs category (tied at No. 3), both of which recognize the School’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Health Services Leadership and Management (HSLM) specialty for its multiple focus areas.

The school also ranked among the Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs for veterans nationwide, at No. 18 overall.

The U.S. News’ rankings represent an in-depth evaluation of U.S. graduate programs that are designed to be administered online. UMSON is among the 186 schools ranked, out of 580 surveyed.