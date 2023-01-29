Jessie Weber | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Jessie Weber, a partner at Brown, Goldstein & Levy, was named one of Maryland’s top attorneys for 2023 by Super Lawyers.

This selection marks Weber’s 10th consecutive year of recognition by the organization, having previously been selected as a Maryland Rising Star from 2014 through 2022.

Weber is a strong advocate for her clients and enjoys helping them navigate a diverse range of difficult legal issues with a focus on civil rights, including disability and LGBTQ+ rights, employment law, and appellate litigation.

Weber has been named one of the 500 leading plaintiffs’ employment lawyers nationally by Lawdragon each year since 2019 and was recently profiled by the publication. She has been recognized for her strong advocacy and fight for equality by Lawdragon in its 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment & Civil Rights Lawyers (2021-2022) and the Baltimore Business Journal 2020 Leaders in Diversity Award amongst others, including The Daily Record’s 2013 Leading Women Award.

Weber is a permanent member of the Fourth Circuit Judicial Conference and serves on the board of Disability Rights Maryland and on the ACLU of Maryland’s Committee on Litigation and Legal Priorities. She was previously a member of the boards of FreeState Justice, where she served as Board President, and the ACLU of Maryland.