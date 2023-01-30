Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Capital Funding Group topped $1B in multifamily deals in 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2023

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) announced Monday that it executed more than $1 billion in multifamily financing through 39 Bridge-to-HUD deals throughout 2022.

The financing supported more than 13,000 units across 15 states and 41 cities.

Throughout 2022, CFG continued to expand its business and bolster its multifamily platform and portfolio. CFG’s multifamily division provides senior and subordinated loan financing services to the multifamily housing industry, supporting several HUD-insured multifamily loan programs.

CFG expanded and created its multifamily division in early 2021. Since the launch, CFG has executed more than $1.40 billion in multifamily financing.

CFG, a subsidiary of CFG Bank, has provided more than $6 billion in Section 232 mortgages nationwide.


