DEMETRIC RICO SIMON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions January 30, 2023

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Credit for time served

This is an appeal from an order by the Circuit Court for Baltimore City denying Appellant’s motion requesting credit for time served while in custody. Appellant timely appealed …

Read the opinion


