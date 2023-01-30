Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Frederick nonprofit launches cannabis financial assistance pilot program

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2023

Frederick-based Jessilove.org Monday launched a pilot program to provide subsidized access to medical marijuana for residents experiencing financial hardship in Maryland.

The 501 (c)(3) nonprofit is the first of its kind in the state and aims to demonstrate a donor model that provides equitable access to medication, which may otherwise be cost prohibitive.

The pilot program is in partnership with Cockeysville-based KIP Dispensary, which will facilitate the purchase and dispensing of vital medication with funding provided through Jessilove.org. It is expected to launch Feb. 16 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the dispensary at 9 Cranbrook Road. Qualified participants will have the opportunity to receive voucher funds for medical cannabis, which are redeemable at KIP.

The pilot program was made possible through donations made by W.A. Read Knox and the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. The nonprofit has also partnered with Gateway Healthcare Services to provide discounted and subsidized medical cannabis evaluations, registrations and certifications.


