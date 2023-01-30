Geneva Foundation opens office at Frederick Innovative Technology Center

The Geneva Foundation, a nonprofit organization advancing military medicine, Monday announced the opening of its new office in Frederick at the Frederick Innovative Technology Center (FITCI), in collaboration with the Frederick County Office of Economic Development (FCOED).

The new Frederick office is located at the Frederick County Government’s ROOT building at 118 N. Market St., Suite 120. The location will serve as Geneva’s Frederick-based research management office as the organization continues to deliver medical research solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD). In addition to its Tacoma, Washington headquarters, Geneva also has corporate offices in Bethesda and Fayetteville, North Carolina to support a growing military medical research portfolio.

Geneva has conducted research at Fort Detrick for more than 15 years. In addition to Geneva’s regional office in Bethesda, which opened in 2018, the Frederick office will house members of Geneva’s corporate team managing existing research across Fort Detrick and at the National Cancer Institute, bringing its core operations closer to the research.

Under the terms of a forthcoming Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the location will also afford Geneva the opportunity to provide Frederick County companies with expertise in navigating complex federal research requirements.

Geneva’s multidisciplinary partnerships in industry and academia have created a network of solutions to meet the medical research requirements of the DoD. Its more than 410 employees worldwide work in partnership with principal investigators, sponsors and collaborators at more than 50 performance sites.

Geneva’s partnership with FITCI assists the business incubator and economic development office to meet its goal of providing scientists and entrepreneurs guidance to grow and scale their businesses. The foundation’s location at FITCI aims to bring new research and development jobs to the region and offer support to small businesses by leveraging its 30 years of experience of working inside federal laboratories addressing the nation’s most pressing scientific and medical research needs.