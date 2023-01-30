Halethorpe industrial building sold to French company

KIMPE SAS, a family-owned France-based business that distributes raw materials used in the brick industry, acquired 3801 Southwestern Blvd., a single-story, 40,300 square foot industrial building and 3901 Southwestern Blvd., a separate three-acre land site, in Halethorpe.

Andrew Meeder, SIOR senior vice president/principal, and David McClatchy, vice president for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the buyer in the transaction.

Contained on a 6.6-acre site in its entirety and constructed in 1948, the building is adjacent to US Route 1 and is less than two miles from Interstate 95, seven miles from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, eight miles from Baltimore’s central business district and 26 miles from Annapolis.

Founded in 1995, KIMPE SAS operates production plants and warehouses internationally and domestically including Australia, Mexico, Spain and South Africa. Additional locations in the United States are in Houston and Oakland. The company provides materials utilized in the glass, clay brick and drilling industries.

The Baltimore Southwest submarket consists of approximately 3.2 million square feet of space and, over the past 10 years, has remained an average occupancy exceeding 93%. The cost of developing comparable product exceeds $250 per square foot.

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services is the real estate brokerage arm of The MacKenzie Companies, which operates six full-service divisions across all real estate asset classes.