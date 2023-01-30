Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

J.Crew Factory, CAVA joining Hunt Valley Towne Centre

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2023

Developer Greenberg Gibbons announced Monday that J.Crew Factory and CAVA will be joining the mixed-use shopping center Hunt Valley Towne Centre’s list of retailers and restaurants.

J.Crew Factory, a clothing retailer set to open summer 2023, will offer a 5,973-square-foot storefront located on upper Main Street between Renewal and Five Below. CAVA, a Mediterranean-inspired, fast-casual restaurant set to open in 2024, will be located off McCormick Road next to Mission BBQ and LensCrafters.

Greenberg Gibbons has developed and managed a portfolio of more than 10.6 million square feet of properties. Its signature projects include the award-winning Hunt Valley Towne Centre, Annapolis Towne Centre, Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, Foundry Row and Towson Row.


