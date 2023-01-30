Law firm tells associates to return to office or lose bonus money

Today is Monday, the 75th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

— Law firm tells associates they might lose bonus money if they do not return to the office.

— Delaware law barring nonmajor political party members from serving on state’s Supreme Court draws constitutional challenge.

— Socializing with lawyers for alleged drug traffickers costs senior Drug Enforcement Administration agent his job.

— Arizona federal judge grows impatient with slow pace of Maricopa County sheriff’s office’s internal racial-profiling investigations.