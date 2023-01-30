Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Law firm tells associates to return to office or lose bonus money

Constitutional challenge, DEA, racial profiling round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 30, 2023

Today is Monday, the 75th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

Here are some other news items.

— Law firm tells associates they might lose bonus money if they do not return to the office.

— Delaware law barring nonmajor political party members from serving on state’s Supreme Court draws constitutional challenge.

— Socializing with lawyers for alleged drug traffickers costs senior Drug Enforcement Administration agent his job.

— Arizona federal judge grows impatient with slow pace of Maricopa County sheriff’s office’s internal racial-profiling investigations.


