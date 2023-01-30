Md. law firm added to Reger Rizzo & Darnall lineup

Law firm Reger Rizzo & Darnall (RRD) Monday announced it expanded its East Coast reach into Maryland with the acquisition of the law firm of Moore & Jackson.

RRD officials said through a press release that the Moore & Jackson attorneys coming aboard adds considerable talent and depth of experience in handling Maryland litigation matters.

RRD handles client matters in civil and commercial litigation, corporate and business transactions, construction, employment, franchise law, immigration, insurance, professional liability, real estate, tax, trucking & transportation, utilities, wills and trusts, among others.

RRD has 50 attorneys across seven offices, including Philadelphia and West Chester, Pennsylvania; Wilmington, Delaware; Mt. Laurel, New Jersey; White Plains, New York; and now its Maryland office at 1301 York Road in Lutherville.