Mel Brennan | McDaniel College

Mel Brennan has been named the new executive director of the Center for Experience and Opportunity (CEO) at McDaniel College.

Brennan, who currently resides in Westminster, graduated from the college in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and history.

In his new role at McDaniel, he oversees the work of the CEO, its programs and initiatives, while working closely with academic departments, as well as community partners. He also plays a key role in developing experiential learning opportunities for McDaniel students.