Minh Huebner | Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Minh Huebner has been named chief financial officer and head of the business, construction and facilities department of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL).

Huebner will provide executive leadership and management for APL enterprise business services, such as finance and accounting, prime contracting, procurement, regulatory compliance, construction, and facilities maintenance and renovation. She will also lead the department that manages the Laboratory’s contracts with U.S. government agencies, as well as APL’s infrastructure on its 461-acre main campus in Laurel, Maryland, and at satellite offices across the nation.

Prior to joining APL, Huebner served as CFO of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, a U.S. Department of Energy research facility managed by the University of California. During her 25-year tenure with the University of California, she conducted and managed business and financial aspects of government contracting at Berkeley Lab and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. She has extensive knowledge of the Federal Acquisition Regulation and Cost Accounting Standards as well as significant experience in the development and implementation of financial systems and cost allocation models.

Huebner began her career as a budget analyst in the Department of Energy’s Office of the CFO, where she participated in the federal appropriation process, supported agency budgetary policy development and provided financial management of the department’s solar and renewal programs.

Huebner earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration from Notre Dame de Namur University.