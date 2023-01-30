Nancy Grimm | MVLS

Nancy Grimm, Esq. was named by the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service as its first family law attorney.

Grimm, who has 20 years of experience practicing family law, will work with MVLS’ judicare program, which matches attorneys with clients facing contested custody and divorce cases. She also will support and mentor MVLS’ volunteer attorneys and advise applicants awaiting legal counsel.

Prior to joining MVLS, Grimm graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2002 and maintained a part-time nursing practice while practicing law full-time for 20 years. She retired as a registered nurse in 2021.

Grimm received numerous awards and recognitions in nursing and law. This includes being named the 2013 recipient of the MVLS Law Firm of the Year Award and receiving the William Reece Smith Jr. Special Services to Pro Bono Award in 2015 from the American Bar Association and the National Association of Pro Bono Professionals.