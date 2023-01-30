ZeAmma Brathwaite | Abt Associates

ZeAmma Brathwaite, a longtime partner to the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), has joined Abt Associates as the company’s new CMS client account lead.

Brathwaite has almost 20 years of experience partnering with private organizations and federal agencies to improve access to care and health outcomes for individuals and communities.

In her new role, she’ll leverage Abt’s equity-centered research and implementation capabilities to deliver innovative solutions through digital modernization and advanced analytic techniques.

Brathwaite came to Abt from Accenture Federal Services (AFS) where she led growth and strategy efforts across multiple client accounts, including CMS, the Office of Personnel Management, and the Social Security Administration. Prior to joining AFS, Brathwaite worked at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she led projects that supported CMS quality and payment reform. She also led client engagements with the Veterans Health Administration, Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, and the Agency for Healthcare Quality and Research.

Brathwaite received both her Master of Health Services Administration and her Bachelor of Science in industrial and operations engineering (graduation Cum Laude) from the University of Michigan.