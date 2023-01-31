GrillMarX opening 3rd Maryland location Wednesday

GrillMarX Steakhouse and Raw bar will open Wednesday at The Hotel at The University of Maryland, its third location in the state.

Occupying about 10,000 square feet, GrillMarX Steakhouse and Raw Bar opened in the former Old Maryland Grill Space inside of the hotel. University of Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley is part owner of GrillMarX, along with Andy Leach, Jackie Baker-Nees and Doug Kellner.

GrillMarX at The Hotel at The University of Maryland is part of the GrillMarX Restaurant Group, which includes GrillMarX Olney and GrillMarX Columbia.