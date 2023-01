Ross division to open new store in Laurel

Dd’s DISCOUNTS, a division of Ross Stores, will open a new store Saturday in Laurel at the Laurel Lakes Centre.

Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS currently operate more than 2,000 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 40 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

Ross Stores Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $18.9 billion.